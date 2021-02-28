Era Swap (ES) Price Down 39.8% Over Last 7 Days

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, Era Swap has traded 39.8% lower against the dollar. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $100,323.55 and approximately $240,343.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Era Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Era Swap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00054117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.70 or 0.00784584 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00029911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00030189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00057261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00041378 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 coins. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life . Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Buying and Selling Era Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.