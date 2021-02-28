Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBKDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

EBKDY stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 23,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,532. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $57.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

