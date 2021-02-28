Eterbase Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44,732.00 (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00054746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.97 or 0.00724319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00027973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00030686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00038823 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.