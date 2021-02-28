Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 31.9% Lower This Week

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $1.09 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $10.46 or 0.00022532 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.63 or 0.03102118 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

