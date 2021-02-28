Ethereum Gold (ETG) Trading Down 36.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 86.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $435,976.27 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00054712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.29 or 0.00775123 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00030133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00030882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00057070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00040874 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.