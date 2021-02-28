EtherGem (EGEM) Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $302,451.53 and $5,398.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00054170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.61 or 0.00703972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00026752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00029921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00058482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00038676 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.