EtherGem (EGEM) Trading Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. EtherGem has a market cap of $264,472.48 and $7,199.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EtherGem has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00054122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.81 or 0.00785911 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00029950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00030434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00041343 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.