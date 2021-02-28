Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,899 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Etsy were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $1,279,857.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.80, for a total transaction of $801,144.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,963.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,346. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $22.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,020,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,615. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.04 and its 200 day moving average is $158.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 122.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $239.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

