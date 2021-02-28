Euronext (EPA:ENX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Euronext (EPA:ENX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €104.13 ($122.50).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENX. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of EPA ENX opened at €89.20 ($104.94) on Friday. Euronext has a twelve month low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a twelve month high of €61.35 ($72.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €92.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €94.41.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

