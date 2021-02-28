EvenCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $78,721.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $77,955.69 and $78,721.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00073153 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002468 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 898.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00099977 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

