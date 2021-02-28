Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Receives Hold Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Eventbrite stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Eventbrite has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $22.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 16.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

