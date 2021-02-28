EventChain (EVC) Trading 22.6% Lower This Week

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, EventChain has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $709,289.10 and approximately $21,024.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EventChain

EVC is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

