Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

EVBG remained flat at $$153.23 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,274.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $113,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,815,095. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Everbridge by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 235.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

