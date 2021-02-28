Everest (ID) Market Cap Reaches $50.58 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Everest has a market cap of $50.58 million and $2.60 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everest has traded down 49.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.60 or 0.00455490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00073983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00075509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00081115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00052309 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.71 or 0.00462679 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00207380 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

