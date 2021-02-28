Everipedia (IQ) Market Capitalization Tops $65.66 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $65.66 million and $1.97 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.03 or 0.00463528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00075037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00077168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00079882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00052721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.92 or 0.00476527 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,233,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,884,061,225 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

