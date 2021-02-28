EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 154,633 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in EVERTEC by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

EVTC stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $42.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $532,561.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,580.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $87,236.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,594.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

