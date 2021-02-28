EveryCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,421.00 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, EveryCoin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. EveryCoin has a market cap of $680,274.47 and approximately $5,421.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveryCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00053680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.03 or 0.00718392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00027132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00030586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00057128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00038709 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EVY is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

