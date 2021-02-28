Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Update

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the January 28th total of 1,424,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAHPF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evolution Mining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Evolution Mining stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. Evolution Mining has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.72.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

