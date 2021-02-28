Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Short Interest Up 2,052.8% in February

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a growth of 2,052.8% from the January 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Executive Network Partnering at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Executive Network Partnering stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. Executive Network Partnering has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $26.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

