ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.ExlService also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.90-4.05 EPS.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $84.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $89.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.78.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,417,862.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,278 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $191,557.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,525.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,688 shares of company stock worth $4,899,408. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

