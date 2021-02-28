Expanse (EXP) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $61,385.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,858.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.50 or 0.03141215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.30 or 0.00364830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $466.21 or 0.01016632 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.14 or 0.00484411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.86 or 0.00390036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.68 or 0.00241344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00022867 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

