Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE stock opened at $161.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.39. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $166.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 802.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.