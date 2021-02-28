Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 3.1% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $46,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.59, for a total transaction of $11,661,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,412,083 shares of company stock worth $380,778,322 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

FB opened at $257.62 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.82 and its 200 day moving average is $270.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

