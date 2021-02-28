FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $392.58 Million

Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will report $392.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $395.40 million and the lowest is $390.30 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $369.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $303.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 64.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

