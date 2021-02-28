Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a growth of 15,287.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS FOLGF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.18.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

