Fantasy Sports (DFS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $55.00

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $142,005.71 and approximately $55.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantasy Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00054542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.23 or 0.00768094 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00029726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00030554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00056992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00041830 BTC.

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

