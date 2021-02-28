Fantom (FTM) Market Cap Achieves $1.09 Billion

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. One Fantom token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $302.45 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00054850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.33 or 0.00772389 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00029840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00030402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00057187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00041893 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a token. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

