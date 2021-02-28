Feathercoin Price Hits $0.0426 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Feathercoin has a market cap of $10.08 million and $28,335.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 36% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006561 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 59.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000170 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

