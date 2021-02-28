Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $188.24 million and $26.47 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000543 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $360.75 or 0.00776814 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00029968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00057231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00041092 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.