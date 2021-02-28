Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 149,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 91,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 828,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,838,000 after buying an additional 36,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.79. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $61.26.

