Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Short Interest Update

Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 20,400.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Field Trip Health stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Field Trip Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Field Trip Health from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

