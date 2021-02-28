Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 9,831 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,395 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SEA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730,418 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $145,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SEA by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,163 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its position in SEA by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 515,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $102,305,000 after acquiring an additional 211,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in SEA by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.75.

NYSE:SE opened at $235.69 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.35 and a 200 day moving average of $186.59. The firm has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a PE ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

