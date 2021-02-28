Fiera Capital Corp Buys 381,788 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5,693.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 381,788 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $20,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 624.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $4,991,946.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,767,947 shares of company stock valued at $100,977,149. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $65.43.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.