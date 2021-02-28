Fiera Capital Corp Buys Shares of 173,643 ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 173,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.51% of ShockWave Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $188,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,559.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $371,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,000 shares of company stock worth $53,509,720 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $116.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.60.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. On average, analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.86.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

