Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,712 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Granger Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,408,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,666,000 after purchasing an additional 278,570 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 396,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,297,000 after purchasing an additional 172,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $26,826,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $216.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.85. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $224.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

