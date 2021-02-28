Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 464,436 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Pembina Pipeline worth $20,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,031,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,687,000 after buying an additional 1,996,191 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 21.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,563,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,649 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,386,000 after acquiring an additional 722,470 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,090,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,273,000 after acquiring an additional 499,599 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 20.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,780,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 468,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PBA. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1642 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 99.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.