Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 672,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 349,157 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.74% of FibroGen worth $24,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 18.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 14.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $50.03 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,479 over the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.