Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40,061 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Yandex worth $17,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Yandex by 54.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 77.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $63.99 on Friday. Yandex has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average is $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 188.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Several analysts have commented on YNDX shares. HSBC lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

