Fiera Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 710,310 Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 710,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,140,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.01% of Revolve Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $50.89.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 700 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $27,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $3,658,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 638,538 shares of company stock worth $18,130,286 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

