Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,369 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $257.62 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $733.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.56, for a total value of $17,091,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,412,083 shares of company stock valued at $380,778,322 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.