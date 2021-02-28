Fiera Capital Corp Sells 252,396 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,396 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $48.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70.

