Fiera Capital Corp Sells 6,316 Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.22% of RealPage worth $19,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,133,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,134 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,948,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,754,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.07. RealPage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.71 and a beta of 1.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. William Blair cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

