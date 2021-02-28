Financial Analysis: EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -2.59% -14.19% -8.21% Switch 2.60% 2.90% 0.94%

This table compares EverQuote and Switch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $248.81 million 5.47 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -174.93 Switch $462.31 million 9.03 $8.92 million $0.15 115.60

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Switch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Switch shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Switch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

EverQuote has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Switch has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EverQuote and Switch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 0 7 0 2.75 Switch 0 1 8 1 3.00

EverQuote currently has a consensus price target of $57.43, indicating a potential upside of 17.25%. Switch has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.99%. Given Switch’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Switch is more favorable than EverQuote.

Summary

Switch beats EverQuote on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Switch

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

