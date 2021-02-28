Financial Contrast: Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) vs. Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) and Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Konica Minolta and Commerzbank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konica Minolta $9.16 billion 0.28 -$28.28 million ($0.11) -92.90 Commerzbank $13.98 billion 0.59 $721.28 million $0.59 11.08

Commerzbank has higher revenue and earnings than Konica Minolta. Konica Minolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerzbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Konica Minolta has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerzbank has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Konica Minolta and Commerzbank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konica Minolta 0 1 0 0 2.00 Commerzbank 0 4 1 0 2.20

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Commerzbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Konica Minolta and Commerzbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konica Minolta -2.90% -4.79% -2.00% Commerzbank -1.67% -0.30% -0.02%

Summary

Commerzbank beats Konica Minolta on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services. It also offers healthcare systems, such as diagnostic ultrasound systems, digital X-ray diagnostic imaging systems, digital mammography systems, and medical imaging filling systems, as well as medical management ICT services. In addition, the company provides measuring instruments, including colorimeters, luminance meters, spectrophotometers, and photovoltaic reference cells; TAC films for liquid crystal displays; organic light emitting diode lighting products; lenses for industrial and professional use; and functional film displays. Further, it manages and operates planetarium facilities. Konica Minolta, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, cheques, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services. It also provides money market, and commodities and precious metals products, as well as interest, currency, and liquidity management services; and wealth management services. The company operates approximately 1,000 branches. Commerzbank AG was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

