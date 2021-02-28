Financial Contrast: Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) versus Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) and Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Voestalpine and Loomis AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voestalpine -5.27% -10.77% -4.00% Loomis AB (publ) 5.21% 10.15% 3.76%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Voestalpine and Loomis AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voestalpine 5 3 1 0 1.56 Loomis AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Voestalpine and Loomis AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voestalpine $14.14 billion 0.50 -$232.14 million ($0.28) -28.89 Loomis AB (publ) $2.23 billion 0.91 $174.15 million N/A N/A

Loomis AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Voestalpine.

Summary

Loomis AB (publ) beats Voestalpine on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The High Performance Metals segment offers special alloys for the oil and natural gas, aerospace, and energy engineering industries; tool manufacturing, heat treatment, and coating services; and warehousing and preprocessing of special steels, as well as services, including logistics, distribution, and processing for the oil and natural gas industries for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, aerospace, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Engineering division offers rails and turnout products, rod and drawn wires, seamless tubes, and welding consumables and machinery; track-based monitoring systems for various railway applications; and services for rail infrastructure. This segment serves railway systems, automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Forming division manufactures special tubes and sections, and precision strip steel products, as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, punched, and roll-profiled parts for use in automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. It also provides cold-rolled precision strip steel. The company is headquartered in Linz, Austria.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, and international valuables logistics. It serves banks, retailers, and other operators. The company operates through a network of approximately 400 branches in 20 countries. Loomis AB (publ) was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

