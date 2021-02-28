FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Short Interest Update

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the January 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FNGR opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01. FingerMotion has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $17.00.
About FingerMotion
