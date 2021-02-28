FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Short Interest Update

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the January 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FNGR opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01. FingerMotion has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Get FingerMotion alerts:

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile services and data company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It also develops data analysis application platform. FingerMotion, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.