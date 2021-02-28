Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sells C$45,650.04 in Stock

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total transaction of C$45,650.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$895,767.54.

Juan Pablo Amar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Juan Pablo Amar sold 603 shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.15, for a total transaction of C$18,177.44.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,306. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.70. Finning International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.59 and a 1-year high of C$33.55.

FTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.28.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

