FIO Protocol (FIO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $134.08 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 30% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 45.1% higher against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $50.38 million and approximately $134.08 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000667 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000159 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00041371 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 744,120,862 coins and its circulating supply is 221,069,214 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog . FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

