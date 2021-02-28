First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to announce $75.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.40 million to $76.00 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $68.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $295.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.63 million to $301.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $297.42 million, with estimates ranging from $281.38 million to $312.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Bancorp.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Gabelli cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, G.Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $243,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,489.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,200 shares of company stock worth $1,634,788. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 10.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $40.27 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.