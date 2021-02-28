First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 10,200.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FPAFY opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Pacific has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.90.
First Pacific Company Profile
