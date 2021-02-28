First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 10,200.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPAFY opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Pacific has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.90.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Australasia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, fixed broadband, and mobile networks.

